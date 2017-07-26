Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military

Trump bans transgender people from serving in US militaryby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.26
Donald Trump has effectively banned transgender people from serving in the US military. In a series of tweets, US President said: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” The new policy is a roll back of Obama administration-era that decided last year to allow transgender people to serve openly in the military.
