Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military

Traumas of unnecessary surgeries on intersex children Many doctors around the world continue to perform medically unnecessary surgeries that can inflict permanent harm on intersex children, Human Rights Watch and interACT said in a report. The 160-page report, "I Want to Be Like Nature Made Me": Medically Unnecessary Surgeries on Intersex Children in the US, provides extensive

Periods can be traumatic for trans people Trans artist destroys period stigma with one seriously bold Facebook post. That infamous "time of the month" has always been difficult for Cass Clemmer. Clemmer, who is transgender, decided to open up about their personal story, hoping to challenge the idea that only women menstruate. In the process, they hope

Homosexuality in the football transfer market Bianca Sierra and Stephany Mayor, two twenty-five year olds, had to travel more than 7,000 km in order to be free to live out their love story. This is the distance that divides Mexico from their new home in Akureyri, a small Icelandic town where this pair of professional footballers

Firts home for New York City's LGBT seniors Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted

Sam, the first educational transgender toy A transgender toy named Sam helps teach parents and children about gender identity. Sam is a tool designed to help children understand what it means to grow up as a transgender child. Sam is a nesting doll made up six different dolls intended for ages three and up. Each of