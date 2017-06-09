Trendy drinks and appetizers in Milan shared with Aristocats

Trendy drinks and appetizers in Milan shared with Aristocatsby Elisabetta Pina - 2017.06.09
Two thirty-year-olds from Milan decided to realize their life-long dream. They, (she, a psychologist, and he, a consultant) have opened up their bar dei gatti (Cat Bar). An Italian version of the Neko Cafè, famous Japanese coffee shop that shares its space with dozens of feline inhabitants. In fact, it was on their trip to Osaka, that Alba Galtieri and Marco Centoza fell head over heels with the atmosphere of the place. And from that point, they were convinced that they should embark on this adventure. So, upon their return to the capital of the Lombardy region, they decided to inaugurate their Crazy Cat Cafè. With 9 “aristocats” that attract a ton of tourists and Milan residents, who line up just for a chance to pet them while sipping a cappuccino. An instant success, so it seems.
Q. Why are so many people attracted to your coffee bar?
A. Many are cat-lovers like us, but for some reason or another, they can’t have cats at home, and so they come here. Crazy Cat Cafè is a place to relax and can seat up to 30 people at a time. Our connection wi-fi allows customers to sit and use their PCs. Others prefer to listen to some of our albums, or, inspired by some famous scenes from the Aristocats, play a tune on our piano while one of our kittens sits and listens lazily. We are open 7 days a week, from 10 to 20:30, and in addition to coffee, we also serve lunch and appetizers. Sunday brunch is on a reservation-only basis.
Q. Can you tells us the story behind your feline “guests”?
A. They are all still kittens and they all grew up together, with the exception of 3 of them, which joined the others a little later. Some came from a shelter and others were saved from the street. Like Freddie, who was abbandoned because he has only one eye. Together they form their own little colony and are periodically checked by our veterinarian and by an animal behavior specialist. We designed our space to suit them: places for scratching to their heart’s content, corners for “relaxing”, special cat-games, suspended walkways, as well as expertly designed pathways. Then, litter boxes and meal-times are held in separate rooms from the customers.
Q. And, if one of your customers wants to adopt one of the cats?
A. It’s not possible to break up the “team”, put together by a group of experts. They are inseparable . But, if someone asks, we always refer them to the appropriate animal shelters or centers dedicated to animal adoption.
Q. Rules for those who adventure to sit down at Crazy Cat Cafè?
A. They are few and simple. Speak in a soft voice and avoid brisk movements. Cats are instinctive, territorial animals: loud voices can bother them, and can even be perceived as a possible threat. Photos and selfies are welcome, but without a flash, because it can startle them. No feeding the animals and respect for their spaces. First the cats will study the customer, and then, come closer if they want, but only for one reason: to be petted!
