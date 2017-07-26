Traumas of unnecessary surgeries on intersex children

Related:

Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military Donald Trump has effectively banned transgender people from serving in the US military. In a series of tweets, US President said: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in

Periods can be traumatic for trans people Trans artist destroys period stigma with one seriously bold Facebook post. That infamous "time of the month" has always been difficult for Cass Clemmer. Clemmer, who is transgender, decided to open up about their personal story, hoping to challenge the idea that only women menstruate. In the process, they hope

Homosexuality in the football transfer market Bianca Sierra and Stephany Mayor, two twenty-five year olds, had to travel more than 7,000 km in order to be free to live out their love story. This is the distance that divides Mexico from their new home in Akureyri, a small Icelandic town where this pair of professional footballers

Firts home for New York City's LGBT seniors Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted

Sam, the first educational transgender toy A transgender toy named Sam helps teach parents and children about gender identity. Sam is a tool designed to help children understand what it means to grow up as a transgender child. Sam is a nesting doll made up six different dolls intended for ages three and up. Each of