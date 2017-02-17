Tragic number of USA youth dying for three main reasons

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.17

Not since the AIDS epidemic of the ’80s had there been such a high number of deaths among young people in the USA. In direct contrast to other developed countries, across the ocean, the percentage of deaths in the 25/30 age range during the period 1999 – 2014, saw an average annual increase of 3,5%. The majority of the deaths were recorded among white individuals who either committed suicide or were victims of an alcohol-related drug-related death. These are the data that emerged from the latest report issued by the National Center for Health Statistics published in The Lancet, that, in a period of relative peace, appears worse than a report on casualties of war. As for the causes, it appears that various government policies for the white middle class have failed, along with inadequate prevention campaigns speaking to the dangers of excessive alcohol and drug use, including pharmaceutical drugs.