Touching without seeing lets them appreciate sex too

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.27

Special anatomical models in 3D for sex education classes targeted to blind students. These are not prostheses, but a series of faithful reproductions of masculine and feminine sexual organs in different phases of excitability. In this way, students can actually feel changes that the body undergoes. The Americana association Benetech had the idea for this innovative didactic technique after data from a recent survey revealed that the majoirty of visually impaired adults did not attend these types of lessons when they were adolescents due to the use of audio-visual materials. By the end of the 2017 scholastic year, researchers hope to have some feedback from the students regarding the current prototypes: after which the files will be provided in open source to each school, with instructions on how to print the models, so that costs can be contained.