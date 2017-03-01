Tormented and never free by serpent’s disease

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.01

Every two months, like a reptile, 16-year-old Shalini sheds her skin. At all hours, day and night, she has to immerse herself in a tub of fresh water, so she won’t die of burning and dehydration. Shalini has eritrodermia, a rare, inlammatory disease that provokes horrible suffering. All the more for Shalini, considering that in Chhatarpur, the remote region of India, where she lives, there are no skin creams or effective remedies. For this reason, her mother follows a ritual of survival and prepares a cream, using a base of mustard oil, that she spreads all over her daughter’s body, every 2-3 hours. This is the only thing that Shalini can do to avoid her skin turning hard and cracking like clay. At this moment, her pathology is incurable where she lives. Therefore, a fund-raising campaign was launched not only for purchasing the appropriate hydrataing creams that can block her skin’s flaking, but also for bringing her abroad, to a country where more advanced therapies will be possible.