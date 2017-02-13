Top UK and US scientists say cancer drug prices must come down

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.13

Universities should work with new forms of commercial partner to take their own cancer drugs to market and drive down the ‘spiralling’ cost of new medicines, leading experts propose. The high price of new cancer drugs is indefensible and unsustainable, say leading scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research in the UK and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. In the US, cancer bills are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy, while in the UK, drugs that might prolong life are rejected for NHS use because of their price. In a high-profile commentary the authors propose that expert drug discovery teams in academia could develop cancer drugs more cheaply by working with new forms of private enterprise as an alternative to the traditional pharmaceutical industry model. In this way they would not have the expectation of big profit margins, as the major pharmaceutical companies do. But in an era where drugs are tested on smaller populations and genetic testing means they are more likely to be effective, they would not need to “cost in” all the failed attempts at producing blockbusters, as the big companies do. These new companies might specialise in partnerships with the non-profit sector, and would agree to cap the price of new medicines, say the scientists.