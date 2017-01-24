Top 10 internet professions in Italy that were helped by internet

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.24

The Web helped many professions gain more visibility. These are the categories in Italy, had the best revenues in 2016, thanks to online publicity. The data was provided by the Italian Osservatorio ProntoPro.it:

1) Plumber: € 12,816,775

2) Photographer: € 11,009,770

3) Electrician: € 7,826,670

4) House Painter: € 4,154,935

5) Wedding Planner: € 3,027,146

6) Window/Door Installer: € 2,816,220

7) Graphic/Web designer: € 1,243,495

8) Builder: € 1,189,225

9) Carpenter: € 968,958

10) Kids Party Entertainer: € 780,154.