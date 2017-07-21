Top 10 countries with best retirement systems

Top 10 countries with best retirement systemsby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.21
Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Holland and Luxembourg are the most attractive countries in terms of retirement. Awarding the first 10 places in the Global Retirement Index 2017 of Natixis Global Asset Management, which analyzed 43 states in the world by comparing the various retirement systems. The index relies on 18 performance indicators, grouped into four thematic areas, to compare the level of retirement security in different countries around the world. These cover key aspects of welfare in retirement: the material means to live comfortably, access to quality financial services to help preserve savings value and maximize income, access to quality health services, and a clean and safe environment. The last country in the ranking is India, preceded by Greece and Brazil.
