Too much sugar could make men depressed

by Editorial Staff - 2017.07.28

Men who consume a lot of added sugar in drinks, cakes and confectionery run an increased risk of depression, according to a new study. Sugar consumption was compared with rates of common mental disorders in more than 5,000 men and 2,000 women between 1983 and 2013. They found that men with the highest intake – more than 67g a day – had a 23% increased chance of suffering a common mental disorder after five years than those who consumed the lowest levels of sugar – less than 39.5g. The researchers investigated whether men might be eating more sugary foods because they were depressed, but found that was not the case. According to the authors from University College London, sweet food has been found to induce positive feelings in the short-term. People experiencing low mood may eat sugary foods in the hope of alleviating negative feelings, but this new study suggests a high intake of sugary foods is more likely to have the opposite effect on mental health in the long-term. The study found no link between sugar intake and new mood disorders in women and it is unclear why.