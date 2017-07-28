Too much sugar could make men depressed

Too much sugar could make men depressedby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.28
Men who consume a lot of added sugar in drinks, cakes and confectionery run an increased risk of depression, according to a new study. Sugar consumption was compared with rates of common mental disorders in more than 5,000 men and 2,000 women between 1983 and 2013. They found that men with the highest intake – more than 67g a day – had a 23% increased chance of suffering a common mental disorder after five years than those who consumed the lowest levels of sugar – less than 39.5g. The researchers investigated whether men might be eating more sugary foods because they were depressed, but found that was not the case. According to the authors from University College London, sweet food has been found to induce positive feelings in the short-term. People experiencing low mood may eat sugary foods in the hope of alleviating negative feelings, but this new study suggests a high intake of sugary foods is more likely to have the opposite effect on mental health in the long-term. The study found no link between sugar intake and new mood disorders in women and it is unclear why.
She was sweeter and more affectionate when she was heavier
They keep losing weight to the point of becoming unrecognizable. Not physically, personality-wise. After having lost tons of weight, the ex-obese can become, simply put, obnoxious. Totally self-absorbed, focusing on how thin they have become, and how they are more beautiful than ever. Quite frankly, this the best recipe for Read More.
Which countries have the highest obesity rates
The Obesity World Map leaves no doubt: The United States is at the top of the ranking of countries with the highest rate of adult obesity; followed by Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary. But the lowest figures are found in Japan, Korea and Italy. During the updating of the list, Read More.
The smell that makes your mouth water, makes you fat
The smell of food does not inhibit, but increases the sense of hunger. This is supported by a significant study, recently published in the journal of Cell Metabolism, which was carried out on mice. Depending on whether or not they had a sense of smell, they had different reactions to Read More.
Pope Francis said “No” to gluten free bread for Holy Communion
“Hosts that are completely gluten-free are invalid matter for the celebration of the Eucharist.” This is what we can read in a Circular letter wrote, at the request of Pope Francis, by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments to Diocesan Bishops to remind them that Read More.
Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europe
Italy takes first place in the list of European countries with populations that eat too much. Though surprising, at global level, the country came after only Israel and the United States, who topped the list. The Food Sustainability Index created by the Fondazione Barilla and The Economist Intelligence Unit, took Read More.
Signs to look for to see if your child has celiac disease
From 6 years on, if a child’s growth has halted, it could be a warning sign for celiac disease. A condition caused by introduction of gluten in their diet. Actually, this symptom is found in only 1/3 of the 50,000 pediatric cases of celiac in Italy. The remaining 2/3 of Read More.