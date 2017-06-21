Too many young children victims of gun accidents

Too many young children victims of gun accidentsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.21
Accidents linked to firearms kill approximately 1,300 young children in the United States each year. These are the data recently released in a report published in Pediatrics. Which highlights the fact that the majority of victims are black males, between the ages of 13 – 17. Who lose their lives too soon, due to mistaken handling of the guns on their part, or on the part of their moms and dads who keep the firearms in the house. In fact, there are three primary contexts in which these tragedies take place. The first. Homicides or premeditated suicides. The second. Violent family arguments in which small children often end up being the victims. Lastly, superficial use of the dangerous objects. Often being confused with toys, or hidden due to curiosity and explored when adults are not around.
