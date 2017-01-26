Tonight’s episode of MasterChef Italy judged by blind panel

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.26

MasterChef Italy participants’ plates will be tasted and judged tonight by a panel of blind judges. The exclusive episode, tonight, January 26th, will be aired at 9:15 p.m. on SKy Uno, and the 14 amateur chefs will be onsite at the Institute for the Blind in Milan, Italy, where they will be divided into two teams. They will be judged, not by the usually severe “gurus” of the program – Bruno Barbieri, Joe Bastianich, Antonino Cannavacciuolo e Carlo Cracco – but, by a special panel of 35 individuals who are visually impaired. Who will taste the masterpieces created by the two teams and pronounce judgement on who was able to best transmit outstanding sensations with their dishes.