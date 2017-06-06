Today the down-side to sex education is revealed

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.06

Instead of reducing the risk of teenage pregnancy, sex education increases unwanted pregnancies in this population. At least, this is what appears to have happened in England. Where, since 2010, the reduction of the number of hours spent in “sex-ed” classes, due to funding cuts, resulted in a drastic decrease in the number of pregnancies in the under-18 age group. In fact, in 2015, only 20,000 such pregnancies were recorded, compared to 42,000 in 1999, when the awareness campaign regarding sexual practices and behaviors received its greatest visibility. This fact, as well as some explanations behind this paradox, were revealed by a study recently published in Journal of Health Economics. According to which, even if offered here in an oversimplification, it seems that kids who are exposed to sex education from a very early age tend to have their first sexual relationship earlier than the average, and to have more frequent sexual relations: thus, feeling safer than they should under the covers, and risking to the point of making a mistake that cannot be undone.