Today the down-side to sex education is revealed

Today the down-side to sex education is revealedby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.06
Instead of reducing the risk of teenage pregnancy, sex education increases unwanted pregnancies in this population. At least, this is what appears to have happened in England. Where, since 2010, the reduction of the number of hours spent in “sex-ed” classes, due to funding cuts, resulted in a drastic decrease in the number of pregnancies in the under-18 age group. In fact, in 2015, only 20,000 such pregnancies were recorded, compared to 42,000 in 1999, when the awareness campaign regarding sexual practices and behaviors received its greatest visibility. This fact, as well as some explanations behind this paradox, were revealed by a study recently published in Journal of Health Economics. According to which, even if offered here in an oversimplification, it seems that kids who are exposed to sex education from a very early age tend to have their first sexual relationship earlier than the average, and to have more frequent sexual relations: thus, feeling safer than they should under the covers, and risking to the point of making a mistake that cannot be undone.
Unprotected sex is causing new syphilis boom
Under the sheets, the British have gone back to the Middle Ages. At least, this is what comes to mind when one sees the boom in syphilis infections among Her Magesty’s subjects. Six thousand cases alone in 2016, the highest number in more than half a century. Considering that this Read More.
HPV vaccine is 100% effective at protecting men
The first long-term study conducted into the HPV vaccine confirm it is almost 100 percent effective at protecting men from developing oral cancer. The study on HPV vaccines leading to oral cancer in men was led by Dr. Maura Gillison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. It Read More.
How many teen mothers are there worldwide?
It is estimated that, worldwide, about 16 million teenagers get pregnant yearly. In Italy, teen mothers represent 1.77% of the population. As far as teen pregnancy is concerned, the Italian region with the highest percentage is Sicily, with 1.2%. On the other hand, the one with the lowest rate is Read More.
To him, a woman is prey, not a human being
Tell me what you want to wear and I’ll tell you if you want to sleep with me. This seems to be the modus operandi of men on the prowl in local bars and hot spots. A particularly high heel, or mini-skirt, or make-up a little more pronounced than usual, Read More.
Facebook cracking down on “revenge porn”
The social network sites are cracking down on the diffusion of intimate images without permission, as a form of revenge. The so-called” “revenge porn”. To prevent this practice, which is considered to be a criminal activity, Facebook announced the introduction of new procedures for reporting images that seem to have Read More.
Even YouPorn a source of disparity between men and women
Even regarding the use of Youporn, men and women are different. From a recent international study about how and why users of both sexes watch porn videos, three profiles emerged. The first is of a recreational kind. Mostly women, who enjoy hot movies for at least 24 minutes a week, Read More.