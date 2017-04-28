Today divorce is all about Facebook use not possessions

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.28

For the first time in Italy, two parents have come to a legal agreement to prevent publication of the photos of their children on Facebook. The protagonists are a co-habiting couple who upon deciding to split up decided to turn to the Court of Mantua and request that the judge acknowledges their reciprocal commitment to not post on-line photos of their children. Particularly on Facebook but also on all the other social networks. “I am proud to have contributed to the first precedent in Mantua of Baby-Web-Reputation” commented one of the lawyers involved in the case. This is a historical landmark destined to set a trend that apart from protecting the privacy of minors also reflects how relationships between couples are changing. If in the past before breaking up the only concern was the division of material goods, now also “immaterial” assets are taken into account such as Internet reputation and the right to images of offspring.