To scare smokers don’t make them quit

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.21

To scare anyone into quitting smoking is useless, simply because it never works. Especially when it comes to young adults. According to a new research of the Michigan State University and published in Communication Research Reports, the use of nostalgia-evoking messages are more effective. The study examined the use of nostalgia as an emotional appeal to influence attitudes and reduce smoking behavior and hypothesized that exposure to a nostalgic public service announcement will result in: more negative attitude toward smoking; and increased intention to limit smoking, relative to a control. Acknowledging that smoking is a physiologically addictive behavior and that communication can have only a limited effect, new communication strategies should be identified to influence peoples’ attitudes toward smoking and reduce uptake.