To reduce medical errors, physicians must not fear to say they’ve failed

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.22

In order to reduce errors in the operating theater, physicians must have the possibility to say without fear they’ve failed. This is what claim experts at the Penn University. They have investigated on how internal and external judgments, expressed by health staff and families, influence on the incidence of errors and the difficulty physicians have to admit them. Two situations in particular occur, that put doctors under stress. The first is called Fundamental Attribution Error (FAE). For example, if an error led to a patient injury, the physician might initially overstate his own role in that error rather than examine any systematic reasons for why that error occurred. The second is Forecasting Error (FE). In this case, he may then also overestimate the long-term consequences or recovery time for that patient, leading to feelings of both self-blame and exaggerated doom, both of which damage the physician-patient relationship and may impede a care provider from reporting the error. Looking at other fields that have high-stake consequences when an error occurs, such as the airline industry, the authors offer several strategies to overcome these patterns of thought, utilizing elements of social psychology to transform the current culture of error disclosure. Recommendations include incorporating standardized patients (SPs), actors who simulate patients, not only to “practice” difficult patient encounters, but also to help model interactions with family members, peers, and administrators in order to teach various behavior and coping mechanisms.