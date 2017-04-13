To graduate with honors, better to wake up late

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.13

Good news for students who have a hard time getting up in the morning. It is useless to force yourself to get up at the crack of dawn to review notes. Our brains are meant to be active from 11 a.m. on. At least, this is what a study undertaken by researchers at the University of Nevada has revealed. After analyzing the daily routines and biological rhythms of a conspicuous group of adolescents and young people, the data indicate that those who preferred studying in late morning had twice as many good results as those who rose at 7 a.m. The reason? It has nothing to do with lack of energy or effort, but with the fact that, on average, cognitive performance/concentration, acquisition of information (learning) and memory are optimal between the hours of 11- 21.30. Results that the researchers point out, confirm the conclusions of earlier studies – the advantages of having school and university classes starting later.