To avoid problems with fanatics blasphemy law is abolished

To avoid problems with fanatics blasphemy law is abolishedby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.06
A sign in favor of secularism and against religious extremism. This was the motivation for which the Danish Parliament abolished a blasphemy law dating back to 1683, with an overwhelming majority. The so-called paragraph 140 of the penal code spoke in particular to the penalty of a fine or 4 months of reclusion to any individual who offended a legally recognized religious order. This law was actually applied a few months ago, to a man who was sentenced after burning a copy of the Coran and posting a video of the episode on Facebook. For the center-Right government, the repeal of this century-old law reinforces the principle of secularism that is, in and of itself, against all forms of fundamentalism, inspired by religious tenets.
