To avoid infidelity convince yourself that your tempter is repulsive
It has been said that love cannot be tamed. Though this may well be true, it may not be the case with passion, or carnal desire. At least the book “Faithtulness is in the Eye of the Beholder” makes this distinction. According to the authors, to avoid the temptation of an affair, it’s best to practice the art of perceptive deception: or rather, if a person is “to die for” attractive, and you do not want to give in to the weakness of the flesh, just concentrate on his/her physical defects. Two experiments gave rise to this advice, found among the volume’s pages.
The First. A total of 55 university students were shown two series of images, containing male and female faces. Each series was actually a presentation of the same face shown in 11 different versions – obtained by a sophisticated software program that rendered the face more, or less, attractive. When a participant was asked to choose the image that seemed to peek his/her interest (or that seemed more attractive), the participants who were in a steady relationship or who were in love, in any event, consistently chose the image that had been modified to show the “less attractive” version. Which led the psychologists to claim that a certain “de-classification” occurs towards a potential partner, among individuals who are already emotionally “taken”, which is not based so much on personality as it is on physical appearance. Which presents a more dangerous temptation than any intellectual characteristic.
The Second. A total of 130 students of a New York college were shown photographs of individuals who were supposed to be selected as their colleagues for a future work in the laboratory. Each image had a complete profile attached to it, which also included a description of the person’s sentimental “status” together with an indication of whether he/she were open to the idea of a romantic encounter. Then, each of the students was asked to match them to the corresponding biographies that they had read and to the first photos that they had viewed. The results? Those who had declared being in a relationship or, at least, sentimentally pleased with their romantic life, consistently chose the photograph that depicted a person in the least attractive manner. While the entire group of those who were single or not 100% pleased with their love life, chose the more fascinating images. A clear and undisputable proof that working alongside an attractive person for hours each day, was perceived as a concrete threat to the future stability of the couple.
A mechanism of self-control with (maybe) biological roots. Seeing as in the brain of he/she who practices it, there is a large quantity of oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone”. Acting as a type of “guardian angel” of monogamy. Which inspired psychologist Viren Swami to claim that it could very well have contributed to the evolution of the species. In a strictly “Darwinian” sense, at least.
