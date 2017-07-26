Tiny robots can swim through your veins

Tiny robots can swim through your veinsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.26
This tiny magnetic robot swims the front crawl at 10 micrometres per second. And the nano-swimmer is strong enough to pass through more viscous liquids, like blood, to deliver medicine from inside your veins. The front crawl is the fastest way for humans to swim. So Tianlong Li at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China and his colleagues built their swimming robot to mimic that motion. Each nano-swimmer is 5 micrometres long and has three main parts, connected together like sausage links by two silver hinges. Its gold body is flanked by two magnetic arms made of nickel, and applying a magnetic field to the tiny robot makes the arms move. For targeted medicine delivery without invasive procedures, these nano-swimmers could be coated with medicine and injected into the bloodstream, where their trajectories could be roughly steered by external magnetic fields. Since they are so small, just one nano-swimmer wouldn’t be able to carry enough medicine to actually help. “Maybe a thousand of them would be necessary,” says Diller. “There’s no way to keep track of all of them, so there are a lot of questions about safety and toxicity.” In addition, the next generation of these tiny machines will have to be made from biodegradable materials before they can be used in the bloodstream.
HIV transmission is negligible among those receiving treatment
HIV transmission is almost zero among sufferers receiving treatment. Researchers from the University of New South Wales analyzed the sex lives and HIV transmission rates of more than 350 gay couples where one of the individuals is infected with the virus. The couples were from Brazil, Thailand and Australia. Each Read More.
An end to the post-mortem discrimination against the HIV Positive
In France, even the deceased who were infected with HIV will be granted the thanatopraxis which is a form of aesthetic treatment of the body before the funeral. To put an end to more than 30 years of discrimination, a document has been signed by the Ministry of Health of Read More.
You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beach
Don’t stop going to the beach because of psoriasis. Show Me More of You is the name of the campaign promoted by Dara Torres, five-time Olympic swimming champion, who is now fifty years old and suffers from this skin disease. In the US alone it affects 7.5 million people and Read More.
HIV infections decrease worldwide
Worldwide, HIV infections are decreasing: from 2.1 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2016. This is what emerged from the last report by the UNAIDS. The documents highlights the progress made in preventing contagions and curing the disease. For instance, the number of people having access to antiretroviral treatments Read More.
MP’s controversial alternative to pharmaceutical drugs
Painting and poetry classes instead of the traditional pharmaceutical-based therapy are being recommended by the UK Parliamentary Group on the arts, health and well-being. In a detailed report sent to the National Health System to implement 'arts-on-prescription': the prescription of various artistic and creative therapies, to treat certain diseases, as Read More.
Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment
In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.