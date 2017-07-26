Tiny robots can swim through your veins

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.26

This tiny magnetic robot swims the front crawl at 10 micrometres per second. And the nano-swimmer is strong enough to pass through more viscous liquids, like blood, to deliver medicine from inside your veins. The front crawl is the fastest way for humans to swim. So Tianlong Li at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China and his colleagues built their swimming robot to mimic that motion. Each nano-swimmer is 5 micrometres long and has three main parts, connected together like sausage links by two silver hinges. Its gold body is flanked by two magnetic arms made of nickel, and applying a magnetic field to the tiny robot makes the arms move. For targeted medicine delivery without invasive procedures, these nano-swimmers could be coated with medicine and injected into the bloodstream, where their trajectories could be roughly steered by external magnetic fields. Since they are so small, just one nano-swimmer wouldn’t be able to carry enough medicine to actually help. “Maybe a thousand of them would be necessary,” says Diller. “There’s no way to keep track of all of them, so there are a lot of questions about safety and toxicity.” In addition, the next generation of these tiny machines will have to be made from biodegradable materials before they can be used in the bloodstream.