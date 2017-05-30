Three tips for Muslims with HIV who want to observe the Ramadan

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.30

Here are some useful indications, released by the French association Sida Info Service, for Muslims with HIV who want to respect the Ramadan.

1) Ramadan can be observed only if the Muslim patient with HIV does not have any other pathology, such as diabetes and hypertension.

2) Only those who take medicine once a day can participate in the holy fasting. Those who, instead, take them two-three times a day can’t participate because the pauses between one consumption and another are not adaptable to the time of beginning (fejr, imsark) and ending (Maghrib, ftour) of fasting during the day.

3) For those drugs to be taken without eating, patients have to calculate the right time considering the beginning and the end of holy fasting during the day.