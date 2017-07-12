Three tips for helping dyslexic kids with summer holiday homework

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.12

How can you help children with dyslexia handle the stress of their summer holiday homework? The Italian Dyslexia Association has these three useful tips:

1) Create a schedule based on these four parameters:

- choose the day and time you wish to study;

- make time for a break;

- vary the materials do avoid getting tired or bored;

- keep some days free; a Sunday for example or days out.

2) Experiment with and practice using useful technology. Take advantage of the summer holidays to practice using the PC, software and digital books and if there are any difficulties try using instruction videos.

3) Familiarize yourself with the world of audio books. Often, speech synthesis software is not very engaging and a PDF of narrative texts is not always available, so we should take advantage of the summer to discover the pleasure of audio books.