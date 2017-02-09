Three reasons why rape victims keep silent

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.09

In France, 87% of female rape victims do not report the crime. This data has emerged from the Observatoire National de la Délinquance ed des Réponses Pénales (ONDRP) an agency across The Alps that monitors criminal phenomena and related penalties. According to the experts, there are three reasons for which women who have been raped decide not to go to the police. First. Because they are ashamed or need time to elaborate the trauma. Second. Because they are convinced that nothing will come of their charges and that they will not be believed. Third. And not the least important, due to a type of self-assurance that the effects of the violence are not that serious. This explanation alone indicates an urgency, to improve and put into place better mecchanisms of prevention and of supporting those who have to face this most hideous, and, unfortunately, most hidden types of aggression.