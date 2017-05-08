Three primary victims of Revenge Porn

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.08

Disabled, adolescent and homosexual. These are the three categories most targeted by “revenge porn”. The phenomenon whereby an “ex” posts intimate images over the web without consent in for purposes of retaliation. At least this is what Australian researchers from Monash University revealed after having conducted an analysis of a large sample of Australian young people. They found that those who take nude or semi-nude photos to share over the social networks, find it more amusing when the subjects are individuals who are already marginalized and have difficulty defending themselves. To the point that as high as 56% of individuals with handicaps are victimized with respect to 50% without disabilities of any kind. The same is true of the LGBT population (36%) with respect to hetero (22%) and for kids between 16 – 19 (33%) compared to those between the ages of 20 – 30. A phenomenon that is in rapid expansion, as the social networks grow increasingly in popularity, and one which the experts warn – requires severe reforms that include criminal charges and severe penalties.