Three primary victims of Revenge Porn

Three primary victims of Revenge Pornby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.08
Disabled, adolescent and homosexual. These are the three categories most targeted by “revenge porn”. The phenomenon whereby an “ex” posts intimate images over the web without consent in for purposes of retaliation. At least this is what Australian researchers from Monash University revealed after having conducted an analysis of a large sample of Australian young people. They found that those who take nude or semi-nude photos to share over the social networks, find it more amusing when the subjects are individuals who are already marginalized and have difficulty defending themselves. To the point that as high as 56% of individuals with handicaps are victimized with respect to 50% without disabilities of any kind. The same is true of the LGBT population (36%) with respect to hetero (22%) and for kids between 16 – 19 (33%) compared to those between the ages of 20 – 30. A phenomenon that is in rapid expansion, as the social networks grow increasingly in popularity, and one which the experts warn – requires severe reforms that include criminal charges and severe penalties.
Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trendThe latest danger online for teenagers is represented by a game called Blue Whale Game. A popular activity coming from Russia, similar to the older Neknominate, it consists of inviting a user on the social networks to participate over a period of 50 days, in a variety of dangerous challenges, Read More...
Pet therapy to fight bullying at schoolPet therapy courses as part of the academic program to prevent bullying. Thanks to dogs that are able to facilitate socialization and healthy exchange among students. This initiative is sponsored by the Spanish association Entrecanes to guarantee a positive and reciprocal experience among the kids. The multidisciplinary team of psychologists, Read More...
Bullies and their victims obsessed with cosmetic surgeryBullies and their victims are obsessed with cosmetic surgery much more than their peers. A truth emerged by a study carried out by the University of Warwick, that has monitored the trend in the USA. Results of interviews and analysis have shown that 11.5% of bullies and 3.4% of their Read More...
Violence on the decline among American youthsIn the USA, youth violence is declining. This according to a study carried out at the Boston Univeristy. Between 2002 and 2014, the leader author Salas-Wright and his colleagues found a 29% decrease in the relative proportion of young people involved in violence in the United States. In detail, the Read More...
Young Italians pay little attention to privacy on FacebookYoung Italians are not careful about privacy when using Facebook. At least, that is what a recent survey undertaken by the National Observatory on Adolescence and Skuola.net has revealed. Data was compiled from 3,000 middle school, high school, and university students. The data highlighted many gaps in the intelligent use Read More...
Facebook cracking down on “revenge porn”The social network sites are cracking down on the diffusion of intimate images without permission, as a form of revenge. The so-called” “revenge porn”. To prevent this practice, which is considered to be a criminal activity, Facebook announced the introduction of new procedures for reporting images that seem to have Read More...