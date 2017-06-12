Three novelties on the issue and renewal of the residence permit

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.12

The decree establishing the new amounts for the issuance and renewal of the residence permit in Italy has been published in the Official Gazette. This was a necessary measure after the State Council had declared illegal a previous decree approved in 2011 which set a fee ranging from € 80 to € 200 for the request or the renewal of the residence permit. The new text provides that the contribution of immigrants over 18 is equal to:

1. €40 for residence permits of a duration of more than three months and less than or equal to one year;

2. €50 for residence permits of a duration of more than one year and less than or equal to two years;

3. €100 for the issue of an EU residence permit for long-term residents and for executives and skilled workers applying for a residence permit in accordance with Article 27, paragraph 1, letter a), 27-quinquies, paragraph 1 , Letters a) and b) and 27-sexies, paragraph 2 of the Legislative Decree of 25 July 1998, no. 286 and subsequent amendments and additions.