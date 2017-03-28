Three Italian students invent password of the future

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.28

Afraid of hackers? Thanks to the invention of 3 Italian students, passwords in the future will be impenetrable. CardioID is the new, online recognition system based on heartbeat: thanks to the pulsation of the heart, the software can recognize the identity of the person online, reducing as much as possible, the theft of sensitive information. A real mini-revolution that might be possible, thanks to three, 19-year old students from the Istituto Internazionale Agnelli, in Turin. Mattia Borgia, Andrea Mourglia and Filippo Patriotti received an award in Milan, which was part of an EU competition, “Fast: i giovani e le scienze” (Fast:young people and science). The title of the project says it perfectly: “CardioID: tell me your heartbeat and I will tell you who you are”. In September, the three young scientists will go to Tallin, Estonia, to partecipate in the final phase of the competition for young inventors.