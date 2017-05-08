Three golden rules to fight obesity in children

Three golden rules to fight obesity in childrenby Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.08
To grow healthy and trim kids it is necessary to follow three golden rules: eat at the same time every day, go to bed at the same time, and watch little TV. A study recently published in the International Journal of Obesity, looked at 11,000 English children at 3 years of age, and then again at 11 years of age. The children who observed these three routines religiously (41%) demonstrated greater emotional stability, and, therefore, a lesser propensity towards obesity. According to the scientists who conducted the study(Ohio State University of Public Health and University College, London), to ensure optimal results, these rules must be followed with consistency and without exceptions. However, the correlation with cognitive/intellectual skills of the children was not demonstrated and in the methods section, there were no specific indications regarding the eating habits of the families in question.
