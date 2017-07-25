Three golden rules for a longer life

Three golden rules for a longer lifeby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.25
Certain lifestyle choices could add seven more years to your life. At least, that is what a study undertaken by the Max Planck Institute has revealed. According to the authors, three choices in particular can impact your longevity: maintenance of your weight and body-mass index (BMI) (BMI less than 30), moderate consumption of alcohol (14 drinks/week max. for men and 7/week max. for women), avoid addiction to tobacco (100 cigarettes max. throughout one’s entire life). The study looked at a large sample of American adults and revealed not only that these 3 rules can add seven years to one’s lifespan, but can also serve to minimize the risks of developing illnesses or serious disturbances. In fact, the authors also pointed out that these simple steps could also lead to an average lifespan longer than those that of the Japanese, the current population that lives the longest.
