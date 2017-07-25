Three golden rules for a longer life

Related:

Hypochondriacs live longer but not better Good news for hypochondriacs: they have a life expectancy longer than that of the normal population. This conclusion has just been published in Psychological Science as a result of a study that looked at a half a million English individuals between the ages of 37 – 73. The study sheds light on a Read More.

Microneedle patches to make vaccines more comfy and convenient Microneedle patches. This could be the way to make vaccines more comfy and convenient. Developed by Georgia Tech's Laboratory for Drug Delivery showed promising results in its first human clinical trial published in The Lancet. The patch, about the size of a small square bandage, has tiny, dissolvable needles filled Read More.

A horrible surprise for men with type 2 diabetes Internationally, over half of the men who suffer from diabetes have erectile dysfunction. This was revealed in a large study by researchers at the University of Padua. Having analysed more than 145 samples of nearly 83,000 patients, they came to the conclusion that those most vulnerable to problems under the Read More.

Piedmont urges Italian parents to compliant with the obligatory vaccination In the Italian Region of Piedmont, the Local Health Units will send letters to families who are not in compliance with the vaccination obligation. While those who are already in order, will not receive any communication, according to a regional circular letter that was widespread the same day the Italian Read More.

Forced to neglect patients in order to devote themselves to completing their paperwork Italian doctors and nurses are devoting less and less time to their patients. According to a study recently published in the journal Ergonomics, overall, the time dedicated to patient care is relatively limited for both professions (37.21% for doctors and 27.22% for nurses) compared to the time spent for registration Read More.