Three Ethiopian heroines feed the dreams of young African girls

Related:

Italians who download child pornography in form of cartoons risk prison In Italy, it’s possible for someone to go to prison for having downloaded child pornography from the internet in the form of comics or cartoons. In fact, the Supreme Court clarified that it is a crime to knowingly obtain images that are drawings or comic images that clearly depict “subjects Read More.

Today divorce is all about Facebook use not possessions For the first time in Italy, two parents have come to a legal agreement to prevent publication of the photos of their children on Facebook. The protagonists are a co-habiting couple who upon deciding to split up decided to turn to the Court of Mantua and request that the judge Read More.

Only you, dear parents, can fight against Internet dangers It is well-known that Internet is a trap for children. But nobody knows that also filters activated on home computers can’t prevent them from getting into troubles. Despite Pcs are provided with filters that restrict access to some web contents, 25% of children, indeed, visit dangerous websites that put them Read More.

Rise in reports of forced marriage in UK In 2016 Britain's Forced Marriage Unit (FMU) recorded 1,428 cases of forced marriage through its public helpline and email service, up from 1,220 the year before. Around a quarter of cases in 2016 involved children under 18, but most victims were between 18 and 24 years old. The unit also Read More.

Decades-old mass grave of children of unwed mothers confirmed in Ireland A mass grave containing the remains of babies and children has been discovered at a former Catholic care home in Ireland where it has been alleged up to 800 died, government-appointed investigators said. Analysis of selected remains revealed ages of the deceased ranged from 35 weeks to three years old. Read More.