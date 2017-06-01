Three Ethiopian heroines feed the dreams of young African girls

Three Ethiopian heroines feed the dreams of young African girlsby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.06.01
The Tibeb Girls are the heroine protagonists of a very popular cartoon in Ethiopia. The three, with their red, grey, and green tunics and capes defend the rights of all young females. Still today, many young girls in Ethiopia between the ages of 15 – 24 are victims of violence, especially in rural areas, far from the country’s large cities. Within this context, this cartoon uses simple images and local languages to send a message to young girls: they can dream of a better life. The artist-creator of the cartoon, Bruktwit Tigabu and the Association “Whiz Bruktawit Workshop”, are seeing the fruits of their efforts to effect cultural changes: all cartoons to date have been developed by and were situated in the West. The second edition of Tibeb Girls is already in production, with new episodes expected to be in circulation soon.
