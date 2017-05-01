Thousands of cancer patients die in hospital against their wishes

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.01

More than 62,000 people die of cancer in hospital each year in the UK – despite a significant majority of people with cancer stating that they would like to die at home, according to a new report published by Macmillan Cancer Support. It shows that just 1% of people with cancer want to die in hospital, with most (64%) preferring to die in their own home, or in a hospice (18%). Macmillan argues that talking more about death could help people plan for their final days. This is crucial because when healthcare professionals have a record of where someone would like to die, that person is almost twice as likely to die in the place of their choosing. The report also outlines the benefits of planning for a person’s future care – known as advance or anticipatory care planning.