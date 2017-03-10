Those who dislike dogs will not find peace, even at church

by Elisabetta Pina - 2017.03.10

More and more Italians now bring their dogs to mass. This is an interesting new phenomenon about which, we wanted to find out what the attitude of the Church was. We asked Don Giuseppe Bettoni, pastor of St. Mary the Crowned in Milan and president of the Foundation Arche.

Question: Father, what is your opinion about this new movement of church going, animal lovers?

Answer: I think as always we need to use our common sense. It is evident that to bring a dog to the alter during a ceremony, for example at a wedding, could be a nuisance. Having said that, I’m not against animals coming into the church. They are also creatures of God and as such we welcome them. It is therefore not a question of decorum, but education.

Q: If we look at the Flemish paintings of the past we see that the Church was once open to animals. Why do you think we are even discussing the subject today?

R: Animals were always there in sacred painting because they are part of creation. Today we have lost all contact with nature and with animals, other than domestic ones that we treat as if they were human. In Africa, however, there are cows, goats and roosters at Catholic mass in addition to cats and dogs! It is right that creatures that alleviate some of our work load should come to church. It seems clear that it is a cultural issue rather than theological one.

Q: Has there ever been a problem with your parishioners on this issue?

R: As I said, it is always a matter of education. In the past people have asked me politely to enter the church with a dog on a leash. I have always said yes; in particular the older people with these animals who have real emotional bonds.