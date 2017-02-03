This was the “apple” that poisoned Indian children

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.03

Finally the puzzle has been solved regarding why, every spring, hundreds of children in the Indian district of Muzzarfappur died: litchi. This extremely tasty exotic fruit loved by small children contains a toxin, methylcyclopropane, that, in small, malnourished children can cause serious blood sugar imbalance. Which can provoke encefalopathy, with serious convulsions that in 40% of the cases, cause death. This mystery had puzzled the entire, international medical community for some time, but US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as India’s National Centre for Disease Control worked together and were able to identify the litchi as the culprit. Details of their efforts are explained in a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health. This good news will undoubtedly save many childrens’ lives.