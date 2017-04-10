This type of religious prohibitionism leads to pornography

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.10

On their bedside table, there’s the Bible, but on their computers, porno websites galore. This is the snapshot that has emerged from a study undertaken by the University of Oklahoma, of the Yankee states that are the most “religious”. In other words, where the majority of the population professes to being practicing Christians, who live according to the literal interpretation of their religious tenets. In particular, we are talking about the states with the highest concentration of evangelical Protestants and Theists who have clicked on the word “porno” more often than any other group during the study period monitored, 2011 – 2016. The data was made available, thanks to the cooperation of Google Trend, that among other things, monitors activity around X-rated pages. The explanation offered by the study authors is pretty intuitive: a daily existence based on constant deprivation and prohibitions, pushes a person more towards profane distraction.