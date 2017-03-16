This syrup can boost social skills of autistic children

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.16

The secret to improve social skills of autistic children could hide in a syrup. More precisely, in a substance called bumetanide, a diuretic used primarily for the treatment of cardiac insufficiency. However, as explained in a research just published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, it is also able to reduce the level of chlorine in neuronal cells. This level is particularly high in those who have an autism spectrum disorder. In this way, experts explain, bumetanide can improve the exchange capacity of these children with the environment and with other people and can reduce the stereotyped and repetitive behaviors. This first test involving 87 children and adolescents aged 2 to 18 years, but given the excellent results it is expected to pass to the last stage of testing on over 400 young people from five European countries. All patients will be given the drug in the form of syrup for at least six months. And then if approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) its first marketing may already take place by 2022.