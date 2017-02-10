This story about a couple is actually a hearing test in disguise

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.10

A short film, Does Love Last Forever has two very different outcomes, that depend entirely on the viewer’s hearing ability. The film follows a young couple, growing older together. For people with good hearing it would be clear at the end of the film that they are very much in love. But the film’s audio techniques, choreographed performances and clever editing would make it appear, for those that have difficulty hearing, that the couple’s relationship is deteriorating as the film goes on. In addition, ambient sounds mask loving discussions between the couple and ips are covered during some conversations, making them difficult to read. Created to raise awareness for hearing loss and remind people that they have treatment options the idea comes from Cochlear, an Australian company which specialises in hearing implants. The short film is being shown before screenings in cinemas.