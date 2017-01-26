This is why vegan diets should be avoided by pregnant women

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.26

Bad news for future moms who are also vegan, according to a major study undertaken by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology: 21% increased risk for premature birth. The study was done on a sample of 11,000 women from 11 different countries. The data indicated that those who followed a diet that excluded meat, fish and all animal derivatives, had a significantly greater probability of having problems during pregnancy. The most significant risk was associated with giving birth before the 37th week of gestation. The authors of the study suggested that one possible reason for this could be the deficiency in vitamin B12, quite common among those who follow a vegan diet. This vitamin is considered an essential nutrient. Especially during pregnancy, when a delicate balance of all nutritional elements is of utmost importance for maintaining a state of well-being for the fetus and mother.