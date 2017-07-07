This is why Italian families are pleased to host foreign students

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.07

To know the world while staying at home. This is the opportunity offered by the Foundation called “Intercultura” to more than 800 Italian families who each year decide to host foreign students for free. And what are the main reasons why they are so willing to welcome them? According to these host families, this is a great chance of cultural confrontation (19%), it represents an occasion of personal growth (18%) and it is an incentive for their children to learn how to interfere with young people of another culture (11%). In 2016, Italian families welcomed 2,800 teenagers from all over the world, and above all from Asia (24%) and Latin America (29%), who attended Italian schools for one year. Especially high schools in the Northern part of the country (41%), while in the Center and the South, this percentage drops to 28%.