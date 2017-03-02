This is the true story of a girl who suffered from anorexia

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.02

In Italy, on March 15, the National Day of Lilac Little Bows (Giornata Nazionale del Fiocchetto Lilla) is celebrated. This is the event dedicated to eating disorders, which in this country are on the increase, even among boys and little girls of 8-10 years. Anyway, in Italy, the number of facilities dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders are not so many and in some Regions there aren’t any. The victims, especially the youngest ones, find themselves in a world of pain and loneliness that is well described in the book entitled “Ink” (“Inchiostro”) and wrote by Caterina Minni, when she was 12 years old and was dismissed from the Centre for the Treatment of Eating Disorders “Palazzo Francisci” in Todi, where she was admitted because she was affected by anorexia. Now she is 16 years old, is completely healed and decided to publish it.

