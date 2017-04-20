This is the only Ad that gets people to stop drinking

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.20

The most effective spot for a campaign about alcoholism is Australian. Able to change the behavior of even the most die-hard drinkers. Spread, is the name of the video that shows images of the damaging liquid that is absorbed in the bloodstream, spreading and causing mutations in the cancerous cells of the liver, intestine, and throat. To judge the efficacy of many awareness campaigns was a team of international researchers who showed as many as 83 videos about alcohol abuse to over 2,000 adults who are regular drinkers. The results of the study were then published in the medical journal BMJ Open, where Spread was voted as the “favorite” byt men, women, young and old.