This is the most disability-friendly pub in the world

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.12

The most disability-friendly pub in the world is in Denver, Colorado. Brewability Lab opened its doors in 2016, and since then, has served “blonds” and “reds” thanks to a team of employees with handicaps. Individuals with autism, visual impairments, paraplegia, are just a number of the characteristics of some team members who help run this company. The place is the brainchild of Tiffany Fixter, a teacher of children with special needs, who wanted these students to be able to enjoy themselves too, in a perfect place to unwind like a pub. And, in this one in particular, every detail has been thought out to meet the unique needs of its clientele: for example an easy-to-read menu with different colors that can be associated with different types of tubes, from which the beer flows. And, of course, with the names and descriptions in Braille.