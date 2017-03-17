This is the most disability-friendly clothes company

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.17

Toad&Co is the model disability-friendly company. Since 1997, the year it was founded, this American company declared its objective to assist individuals with handicaps in their training and then, with their job search. An idea that was immediately translated to real action, as can be seen by one example: 40% of employees who handle inventory is disabled. But that’s not all. Another of the company’s aims, as announced officially on its website, was to enable individuals with a disability to have full access to the natural environment. And to achieve this, each worker is given the possiblity of going on vacation in some of the most beautiful corners of the earth, all expenses paid by the boss. Not only big cities like New York or splendid seaside locations like the Bahamas, but also unique spots like the Appalachian Trail. Which is a noted vacation choice for mountain climbers in the U.S. that has been considered too difficult for those in wheelchairs. But not for the 200 employess who received this itinerary as a bonus, were given 24/7 assistance and, thus, were able to reach the peaks and summits safely.