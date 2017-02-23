This is the Italian region with the highest percentage of asbestos

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.23

Friuli-Venezia Giulia is the Italian Region with the highest percentage of asbestos. With a quantity of 1 million tonnes, compared to a total of 32 million tons nationwide. In this area, in 2016, 20 deaths and almost 200 confirmed cases of asbestos-related occupational diseases were registered. This number has steadily increased since 2011, when they were 146. And it is estimated that the growth will go on at least until 2020, as the damages caused by asbestos can occur 20 and even 40 years later. The figures were released at the launch of the handbook “Knowing the Asbestos” held in Trieste. During which it was also reported that, every year, the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (Inail) in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region gives 1,400 economic benefits to actual patients, accounting for 10% of the Italian total.