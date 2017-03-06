This is how trans in Iran avoid hell

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.06

Numbers can be deceiving at times. Take, for example, the case of Iran, that many might consider a sort of paradise for transsexuals, only because there is a high number of surgical interventions for sex-changes recorded. The truth, however, is that the Teheran government finances 50% of these operations, not in the name of the rights of the individuals who do not accept the gender assignment that Mother Nature has given them, but to defend the country’s image, in the name of religious orthodoxy: attempting to appear as a nation that is tolerant of the men and women who betray the traditional male-female classification by dress and behavior.

The fact of the matter is that many trans are forced to have the surgery. Because they are accused of having a serious mental illness that can be cured only by the radical modification of their genital organs and secondary sexual characteristics, and not by psychotherapy. If, by chance, someone is discovered to dress or behave like the opposite sex, he/she risks imprisonment and even severe corporal punishment.

It is no coincidence that this doctrine has its roots in the Khomeini revolution in 1979 that ousted Shah Reza Phalevi, and instituted the Islamic Republic of Iran. In fact, it was the Ayatollah Khomeini, in 1986, who authorized the surgical procedures for sex conversion, responding to the appeals of trans activist, Maryam Khatoon Molkara.

From that moment on, the country developed a vast network of specialized clinics for these operations, operating, on average, 450 trans a year. Who, however, despite having undergone the surgery, are not saved from daily harassing and bullying of every conceivable kind. Especially within the family or at work. Reasons for which, according to the complaints of NGO OutRight International, the numbers of attempted suicides are significant among those who are repudiated by parents and discriminated against by society.