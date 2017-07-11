This is how the author of Harry Potter helps small orphans

Related:

Justice system tries to save children of Mafia parents To help the children of fathers in the Mafia avoid being labled unfairly their entire lives, a new project has been launched. “Liberi di Scegliere” (Free to choose) was created by judge Roberto Di Bella, President of the court for minors in Italy’s city of Reggio Calabria. The objective is to take Read More.

No more child brides like in the time of Gangs of New York New York will no longer see child brides at the altar. A 1929 law still on the books in the Big Apple, that allowed minors to marry has been struck down. Though it seems like a medieval practice, surprisingly, between 2000 –2010, in the city that never sleeps, approximately 3900 newlyweds Read More.

When the dad abuses the daughter and the mom protects him The father sexually abuses the daughter and the mother remains silent. This is the scenario in hundreds of German families according to the government in Berlin. The overwhelming majority of this type of abuse of minors occurs in the place that is presumed to be the safest: the family nest. Read More.

Italian privacy Authority admonishes parents for posting selfies with children Vertiginous growth of online child pornography and especially on the dark web. The figures speak for themselves. In 2016, as many as 2 million images regarding minors were censured: almost double the number in the preceding year. An increase that has many people worried, and one that was due, in Read More.

Three Ethiopian heroines feed the dreams of young African girls The Tibeb Girls are the heroine protagonists of a very popular cartoon in Ethiopia. The three, with their red, grey, and green tunics and capes defend the rights of all young females. Still today, many young girls in Ethiopia between the ages of 15 - 24 are victims of violence, Read More.