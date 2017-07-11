This is how the author of Harry Potter helps small orphans

This is how the author of Harry Potter helps small orphansby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.11
Eliminate the need for orphanages and homes for abandoned children over the next 20 years. J.K. Rowling, «mother» of Harry Potter has made this promise. To do this, she has created a foundation that improves the lives of abandoned children and disabled kids who do not receive the attention they need. Lumos, which is the name of her organization, has offices in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Moldavia, USA, and, of course, in Great Britain. Through her numerous initiatives, she helps families financially and psychologically, so they are able to keep children who would have otherwise ended up in an external structure, at home, so they can grow up with their family. Even Harry, after all, was an orphan too.
Justice system tries to save children of Mafia parents
To help the children of fathers in the Mafia avoid being labled unfairly their entire lives, a new project has been launched. “Liberi di Scegliere” (Free to choose) was created by judge Roberto Di Bella, President of the court for minors in Italy’s city of Reggio Calabria. The objective is to take Read More.
No more child brides like in the time of Gangs of New York
New York will no longer see child brides at the altar. A 1929 law still on the books in the Big Apple, that allowed minors to marry has been struck down. Though it seems like a medieval practice, surprisingly, between 2000 –2010, in the city that never sleeps, approximately 3900 newlyweds Read More.
When the dad abuses the daughter and the mom protects him
The father sexually abuses the daughter and the mother remains silent. This is the scenario in hundreds of German families according to the government in Berlin. The overwhelming majority of this type of abuse of minors occurs in the place that is presumed to be the safest: the family nest. Read More.
Italian privacy Authority admonishes parents for posting selfies with children
Vertiginous growth of online child pornography and especially on the dark web. The figures speak for themselves. In 2016, as many as 2 million images regarding minors were censured: almost double the number in the preceding year. An increase that has many people worried, and one that was due, in Read More.
Three Ethiopian heroines feed the dreams of young African girls
The Tibeb Girls are the heroine protagonists of a very popular cartoon in Ethiopia. The three, with their red, grey, and green tunics and capes defend the rights of all young females. Still today, many young girls in Ethiopia between the ages of 15 - 24 are victims of violence, Read More.
Italians who download child pornography in form of cartoons risk prison
In Italy, it’s possible for someone to go to prison for having downloaded child pornography from the internet in the form of comics or cartoons. In fact, the Supreme Court clarified that it is a crime to knowingly obtain images that are drawings or comic images that clearly depict “subjects Read More.