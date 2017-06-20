This is how in-laws can damage health of new mothers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.20

But, you just gave birth and you want to leave your child and go back to work? Why did you decide not to breast-feed? Do you really think it’s a good idea to go out for dinner and leave the baby with a babysitter? These are only a few of the comments by parents and parents-in-law that create anxiety among new mothers. This phenomenon called mommy-shaming, was brought to the light by the University of Michigan. Researchers examined first hand, the characteristics of the psychological threat that silently thrusts new moms into the tunnel of depression. The personal testimonies indicated that the culprits were the parents of the mother or her in-laws, obsessively offering their “advice” on how to behave with the new baby. When to introduce solid food, when to leave him/her cry or pick him-her up instead, where to bring him/her during vacation, etc.