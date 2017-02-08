This is how Germans re-program foreign fighters

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.08

“Bare-Handed” is a documentary film that shows, for the first time, the inside of a German prison, exclusively for minors who are returning foreign fighters. The prison, located in Wiesbaden, the capital of the German region Assia, is reserved for prisoners between the ages of 16 – 21, the majority of whom are 2nd and 3rd generation immigrants who grew up in the German outskirts, and who upon returning to Germany from training in Syria (by Isis), were promptly arrested. A harsh reality, but one that should not be thought of as a type of “Guantanamo Across the Reine”. Here, thanks to Imam Martin Meyer and to the theatrical director Arne Dechow, these young terrorists are given a second chance, and are invited to study Bertold Brecht and the Koran, so they will learn to distinguish the sacred text from politicized interpretation of the fundamentalists.