This is how Finland reduced the number of homeless

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.22

The rigid temperature is not the only reason for the fact that Finland is the only EU country where the number of homeless people is diminishing. The real reason is an exceptional program called Housing First. It has been around for more than 20 years and according the European Federation of National Organizations working with the Homeless (Feantsa) and the Abbé Pierre foundation, offers homeless a permanent solution, instead of the usual temporary dormitories. Something similar to housing projects for low-income target, but, with the unique component of a collaboration with social services that works on creating a sense of responsibility among this special population. This is done by asking the residents to pitch in with the cleaning, regulr maintenance and paying of bills. An innovative form of welfare that is far from the “assistance-based” model. This approach wants to help those without any income to become independent and capable of rebuilding a new professional and private life.