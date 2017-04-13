This is how Dutch euthanasia at home works

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.13

If the Italian, Davide Trentini, better known as dj Fabo, had lived in Holland, he and all of the other Italians with terminal illnesses or conditions forcing them to leave the country to end their lives, would have been able to have died peacefully at home. In fact, in the land of tulips, 85% of the cases of euthanasia or assisted suicides occur at home with the aid of the patient’s physician. According to the latest official data, last year in Amsterdam, 6,091 cases of “peaceful deaths” were recoreded: a number steadily increasing, which represents as much as 4% of total deaths. The pratice involves individuals with terminal illnesses, but not only. Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands since 2002, and the procedure is allowed under strict conditions that guarantee an indiviudal’s informed consent is certified by a doctor. And, a second opinion is also requested from a medical specialist.