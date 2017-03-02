This is a winning idea against wasting food

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.02

Smaller packages of food to reduce waste. This is the winning idea of Selina Juul, journalist of Russian origins, transplanted to Denmark,as a young girl. Where since 2008, her project Stop Spild Af Mad (Stop wasting food) for the reduction of food waste has found fertile ground. And, where waste has decreased 25% in five years. Her sensibility towards this theme goes back to her infancy, when the fall of Communism in Russia caused a state of famine throughout the country. A reminder to her of the importance of not buying food that is superfluous. Which is behind her proposal to Danish supermarkets to make smaller packages. An idea that has found success around the world, and which has been accepted and supported by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the UN organization established to fight global hunger.