This dietary absurdity explains the USA obesity epidemic

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.02

For the majority of American kids french fries represent the only vegetable in their diets. The predominance of junk-food in the diet of USA citizens is well-known, but the poor quality of kids’ diets in that country, recently documented in a study published in Pediatrics, leaves any reader with his/her mouth open. For two primary reasons: only 8% of children eat the daily requirement of salad, carrots, zucchini etc. The second: for many yankee parents, french fries are considered vegetables, and thus, thought to represent a healthy choice. The exact opposite of what nutritionists advise, to eat them moderately and only as an exception. Especially, not to substitute healthier side dishes or snacks. Words of wisdom for a country, where obesity is already at near epidemic proportions.